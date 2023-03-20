Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 293 | Corn, Beef, and Discussion Meets

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Matt and Dusty sit down with Mike Hannewald to talk about his experience at the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet where he was named the 2023 winner this past January. They also talked about his recent trip to Washington D.C. with the Ohio Farm Bureau’s Presidents Trip where they talked all things about the upcoming farm bill. Lastly, they talked with Mike about the upcoming planting season as he works at Beck’s Hybrids as an agronomist.

Dusty also talked with David Hula at the Conservation Technology Conference (CTC) about his top corn yield success and how he achieves it. Next, John Settlemyre chats with Dusty at the Commodity Classic discussing ethanol production and legislation. The Ohio Beef Expo celebrated its 35th year this past week and Matt catches up with John Rentz to talk about the history of it. All this and more on this week’s podcast!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

05:58 David Hula – CTC

09:01 John Settlemyre – Commodity Classic

17:30 Jim Rentz – Ohio Beef Expo

21:33 Back with Mike