Precision Planting pushing boundaries in spraying technology

Bryce Baker of Precision Planting discusses new, cutting edge technologies that were on display at the 2023 Commodity Classic. Products on display included spraying improvements, including a boom recirculation system to prime booms without spraying a drop on the ground, consistent pressure advancements, and guidance and targeting spraying. Those technologies and more in this conversation with Ohio’s Country Journal’s Matt Reese.
