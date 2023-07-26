       
Dale visits with Farm Credit Mid-America’s Scott LaGuire and Hilary Poulson to learn more about Growing Forward™, a program for young, beginning and small farmers.

Growing Forward with Farm Credit Mid-America

July 26, 2023 Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Farm Credit Mid-America’s Growing Forward program for young, beginning and small farmers plays a critical role in our shared purpose to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. Growing Forward provides this important segment of customers with access to sound and constructive credit through individualized programs and products. 

