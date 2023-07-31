Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 310 | Reflecting with Regula

Share Facebook

The 310th episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast comes to you from the 2023 Ohio State Fair. Joel and Matt sit down with famed auctioneer Johnny Regula as they discuss county fair auctions, the Sale of Champions, memories from years past, and much more as the second week of the State Fair gets underway.

Also in this week’s podcast:

Terry Mescher, ODA, on H2Ohio

Dusty Sonnenberg gets an update on the growing H2Ohio program from Terry Mescher of Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Farm Credit Mid-America Growing Forward

Dale Minyo talks with Farm Credit Mid-America’s Scott LaGuire and Hilary Poulson about the unique opportunities offered by the Growing Forward program.

Congressman Max Miller on Farm Bill

U.S. Representative Max Miller of Ohio’s seventh congressional district talks with Joel Penhorwood about his work on the House Ag Committee and work being done on the 2023 Farm Bill.