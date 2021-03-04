OSU’s Farm Office Live continues through March and April

Share Facebook

By Barry Ward, David Marrison, Peggy Hall, Dianne Shoemaker, Ohio State University Extension

“Farm Office Live” continues this winter as an opportunity for you to get the latest outlook and updates on ag law, farm management, ag economics, farm business analysis and other related issues from faculty and educators with the College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Each Farm Office Live begins with presentations on select ag law and farm management topics from our specialists followed by open discussions and a Q&A session. Viewers can attend “Farm Office Live” online each month on Wednesday evening or Friday morning, or can catch a recording of each program.

The full slate of offerings remaining for this winter are:

March 10 7:00 – 8:30 pm

March 12 10:00 – 11:30 am

April 7 7:00 – 8:30 pm

April 9 10:00 – 11:30 am

Topics to be addressed in March include:

Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP)

Proposed Stimulus Legislation

General Legislative Update

Ohio Farm Business Analysis – A Look at Crops

Crop Budget & Rental Rates

To register or view past recordings, visit https://go.osu.edu/farmofficelive

For more information or to submit a topic for discussion, email Julie Strawser at strawser.35@osu.edu or call the farm office at 614-292-2433. We look forward to you joining us.