Poll finds 10 best ice cream shops in Ohio

Nearly 15,000 ice cream lovers from throughout Ohio voted in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 3rd Annual Ohio Ice Cream Battle for their favorite go-to spot to cool off this summer with a cone, milkshake or banana split.
With nearly 27% of the overall votes, Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl in Muskingum County is the 2021 contest champion.
The informal survey was conducted on Facebook, and over 30 ice cream shops were represented in the final round.
Also making the Top 10 in this year’s Ohio Ice Cream Battle:
No. 2 Lil e’s Ice Cream, Union County
No. 3 Emma’s Frosty Kreme, Pike County
No. 4 Dietsch Brothers Ice Cream, Hancock County
No. 5 Cockeye Creamery, Trumbull County
No. 6 Jubie’s Creamery, Greene County
No. 7 Handel’s Ice Cream, Mahoning County
No. 8 Young’s Jersey Dairy, Greene County
No. 9 Whip-n-Dip, Ashtabula County
No.10 Toft’s Dairy & Ice Cream, Erie County
The Ohio Ice Cream Battle highlights the great tradition of Ohio Farm Bureau’s dairy farm families delivering high-quality milk for everyone to enjoy.