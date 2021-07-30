Poll finds 10 best ice cream shops in Ohio

Share Facebook

Nearly 15,000 ice cream lovers from throughout Ohio voted in Ohio Farm Bureau’s 3rd Annual Ohio Ice Cream Battle for their favorite go-to spot to cool off this summer with a cone, milkshake or banana split.

With nearly 27% of the overall votes, Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl in Muskingum County is the 2021 contest champion.

The informal survey was conducted on Facebook, and over 30 ice cream shops were represented in the final round.

Also making the Top 10 in this year’s Ohio Ice Cream Battle:

No. 2 Lil e’s Ice Cream, Union County

No. 3 Emma’s Frosty Kreme, Pike County

No. 4 Dietsch Brothers Ice Cream, Hancock County

No. 5 Cockeye Creamery, Trumbull County

No. 6 Jubie’s Creamery, Greene County

No. 7 Handel’s Ice Cream, Mahoning County

No. 8 Young’s Jersey Dairy, Greene County

No. 9 Whip-n-Dip, Ashtabula County

No.10 Toft’s Dairy & Ice Cream, Erie County

The Ohio Ice Cream Battle highlights the great tradition of Ohio Farm Bureau’s dairy farm families delivering high-quality milk for everyone to enjoy.