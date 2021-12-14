MIAMI TRACE FFA WINS STATE PARLIAMENTARY PROCEDURE COMPETITION

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Saturday, December 11th, 8 freshmen members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter traveled to the Delaware Area Career Center to compete in the Ohio FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure competition with a total of 18 teams from across the state. These members consisted of: Emily Reeves, Eric Taylor, Mallory Johnson, Meghan Brandt, Caitlin Cottrill, Hannah Cummings, Cotey Payton and Carley Payton.

To arrive at this level, the team began practice in early November where they learned FFA opening/closing ceremonies, 11 parliamentary abilities, discussion of 50 main motions and 200 test questions. The team competed at the sub-district and district competitions on November 30th and December 2nd, respectively, where they placed in the top 2 teams. After securing their eligibility to the state competition, they took an online written exam over parliamentary law in early December.

18 teams participated in the state competition on December 11th where they were divided into 5 preliminary heats. The Miami Trace FFA won their preliminary heat to advance to the final round Saturday afternoon. This secured their spot as a top 5 team in the state from the winners of each heat. In the final round, each of the 5 teams runs a parliamentary meeting with a set agenda in an auditorium of judges and spectators. Students were evaluated on their ability to follow parliamentary law, demonstrate assigned abilities and quality of debate discussion. The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA was victorious in this event with a score of 769.5.

With the title of state champions, the team will get the opportunity to represent Ohio in the national competition at the National FFA Convention in October 2022.

Parliamentary procedure is defined as proper etiquette for running a business meeting smoothly and efficiently. This procedure is used in most organizations, companies and all forms of government. In FFA, it is commonly referred to as “parli pro.”

Congratulations to the members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter team for their title of state champions.