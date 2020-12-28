OPC members donated 4,800 pounds of ham to central Ohio residents

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As members of the Ohio Pork Council (OPC), Ohio pig farmers representing Kalmbach Swine Management of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Hord Family Farms of Bucyrus, and Heimerl Farms of Johnstown, Ohio, are pleased to provide the Mid-Ohio Food Collective with a holiday ham donation.

The Sugardale ham donation, which will feed approximately 9,690 people, is fully funded by a collaborative t-shirt fundraiser established by the farms, in partnership with the Ohio Pork Council and Decal Impressions of Cincinnati, Ohio. JH Routh Packing Company of Sandusky, Ohio, also contributed to the fundraiser. Each t-shirt sold raised enough money to feed a family through OPC’s Pork Power Program, which has provided more than 1 million meals since its inception in 2009.

“Thanks to the success of our t-shirt fundraiser, the Ohio Pork Council, along with three Ohio pig farms, are able to put wholesome protein on the tables of those in need just in time for Christmas,” said Cheryl Day, Ohio Pork Council executive vice president.

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented for pig farmers across the country, Ohio’s pig farmers have remained dedicated to the We Care Ethical Principles — a set of standards that U.S. pig farmers uphold by producing safe food; promoting animal well-being; safeguarding natural resources; protecting public health; and contributing to their community. In 2020, Ohio’s pig farmers have donated over 81,000 pounds of pork to food banks across the state.

“Early in the pandemic, Ohio’s pig farmers knew they needed to lend a helping hand to those in need. Through this collaborative donation, and their individual efforts within their local communities, we hope to make a difference for families across Ohio,” Day said.

Last year, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective handled nearly 75 million pounds of food and distributed it to 680 partner agencies across 20 Central and Eastern Ohio Counties.

“We are incredibly grateful for this extraordinary donation, especially during these unsettling and confusing times,” said Matt Habash, President & CEO of Mid-Ohio Food Collective. “This protein donation will help us continue to provide meals to our neighbors during the holiday season and go towards stabilizing families.”