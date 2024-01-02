       

Airable Lab, researching for future soybean demand

January 2, 2024

Barry McGraw, founder and CLO of Airable Research Lab joins Dusty for the first podcast of 2024. They discuss the idea behind this one-of-a-kind research facility housed at Ohio Wesleyan University and funded by Ohio Soybean Farmer’s Check-off.  Airable provides early-stage soy-based materials research and is responsible for a number of new soy-based products and patents.

