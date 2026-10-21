Ohio FFA President previews 99th National FFA Convention

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A wave of blue corduroy jackets is making its way to Indianapolis this week for the 99th National FFA Convention. Ohio always ha a strong showing at the annual event, both in competition and student leadership. In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood talks with 2026-2027 Ohio FFA State President Austin Manning for a behind-the-scenes look at their delegate process and key issues being discussed.