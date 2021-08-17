Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 216 | Report Analysis with Jon Scheve

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brought to you by AgriGold, Jon Scheve is breaking down the USDA WASDE report. Dale has a report with Mike Steenhook of the Soy Transportation Coalition regarding the infrastructure bill passing the Senate. Dusty has an interview with Nathan Brown from the Cultivating a Cure event. Plus the latest musings in agriculture!
