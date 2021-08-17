Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 216 | Report Analysis with Jon Scheve

August 17, 2021

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brought to you by AgriGold, Jon Scheve is breaking down the USDA WASDE report. Dale has a report with Mike Steenhook of the Soy Transportation Coalition regarding the infrastructure bill passing the Senate. Dusty has an interview with Nathan Brown from the Cultivating a Cure event. Plus the latest musings in agriculture!

