Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 231 | Ugly Christmas Sweaters

In this episode of the podcast, Matt, Dusty and Kolt are joined by Elizabeth Long of Ag Resource Management as they share their ugly Christmas sweaters. Aside from holiday cheer, they talk about end-of-year financial decisions that need to be made. Matt has an update with Kirk Hines, Chief of Soil and Water Conservation Districts with the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Dale visits with some folks from Farm Credit Mid America, and Jon Scheve has an update. All of that and more thanks to AgriGold!