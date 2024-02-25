Wolcott wins Ohio Farm Bureau 2024 Outstanding Young Farmer award

Share Facebook

Catherine Wolcott of Geauga County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2024 Outstanding Young Farmer competition. The results were announced Jan. 27 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Outstanding Young Farmer Award competition is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

Wolcott and her husband own and operate G.A.R. Horizons, a small farm raising pork, beef and chicken with an on-site farm store, along with crop farming 110 acres around the county.

An eight-year member of Geauga County Farm Bureau, Wolcott has served as a board member and secretary for the organization and is currently a Geauga County 4-H advisor. She is a member of many local organizations, including the Chardon Area Chamber of Commerce, Destination Geauga and Chardon Square Association.

As the winner, she receives a $3,000 cash prize, complimentary registration to the 2025 YAP Winter Leadership Experience and an expense-paid trip to the 2025 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in San Antonio, where she will compete in the national contest. Prize packages are sponsored by Nationwide and Farm Credit Mid-America.

Following Wolcott, the Outstanding Young Farmer finalists are Sheldon Miller of Ottawa County and Brad Wolford of Pickaway County.

All finalists receive a softshell jacket and complimentary registration to the 2025 YAP Winter Leadership Experience. Finalist prizes are sponsored by Nationwide, Farm Credit Mid-America and Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.